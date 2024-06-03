Nvidia’s Meteoric Rise: Surpassing Apple in Market Value

Nvidia, the driving force behind the AI revolution, is poised to dethrone Apple as the world’s second most valuable company.

This seismic shift reflects Nvidia’s pivotal role in shaping the future of technology, particularly in artificial intelligence applications like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which heavily rely on Nvidia’s high-end chips.

Over the past year, Nvidia’s stock has nearly tripled in value to an impressive US$2.72 trillion, fueled by its dominance in key sectors such as gaming, crypto, and AI. In contrast, Apple, once the unrivaled titan of Wall Street, has faced challenges, including sluggish demand for iPhones and fierce competition in China, causing its market value to dip slightly below Nvidia’s at $2.93 trillion.

Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management, highlights Nvidia’s unparalleled growth trajectory, attributing it to the company’s ability to align innovation with market demand seamlessly. While Apple’s innovation curve appears to have plateaued, Nvidia continues to ride successive waves of growth, positioning itself as a formidable contender in the tech landscape.

Nvidia’s influence extends beyond its market value, significantly impacting major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Its stellar performance has played a pivotal role in propelling US stocks to record highs, accounting for over a third of the S&P 500’s gains this year alone.

In a remarkable feat, Nvidia became the fastest company to surge from $1 trillion to $2 trillion in 2024, outpacing industry giants like Amazon, Alphabet, and Saudi Aramco. This unprecedented growth underscores Nvidia’s unrivaled momentum and market dominance.

Despite its soaring stock price, Nvidia continues to exceed Wall Street’s expectations for revenue and profit, driven by insatiable demand for its graphic processors. This relentless momentum has led to a sharp increase in analysts’ earnings estimates, resulting in a lower forward earnings valuation compared to the previous year.

According to LSEG data, Nvidia now trades at 37 times forward earnings, down from 48 times earnings a year ago. This downward trend in valuation does not detract from Nvidia’s stellar performance but rather reflects the company’s continued expansion and robust financial outlook in the ever-evolving tech landscape.