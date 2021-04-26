…As Pandemic Provides Litmus Test for Bank’s Digital Strategies

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic offers a unique Opportunity for institution, especially banks, to showcase their much touted digital capabilities and strategies, the General Manager of Nwabiagya Rural Bank, Mrs Helen Adjei Yanken has said.

While acknowledging a number of factors which here a bearing on possibility and sustainability have a bearing on profitability and sustainability.

She argued that the abrupt and wide-scale tradition to digital solutions for business banks and their customers provides the ideal litmus test for the veracity of their claims.

Mrs. Yanken made these comments off the back of Nwabiagya Rural Bank impressive performance in a year that was riddled with lunch characterized disruption to global supply chain, and the ensuing impact on economic the world over. She added that the handwriting showing that business need to migrate to more digital solution-had been in the wall for quite some time.

Speaking to the media in an interview concerning the covid-19 pandemic said a number of interventions the bank undertook during the year, including Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and maintaining the biggest loan book in the industry.

According to her, the bank has met the Bank of Ghana (BoG) stated Capital of GH¢1million, adding that the benefits of having big and strong banks as an economy develop even further, the contribution of strong banks in the intermediary role is critical. She indicated that the bank has extended its repayment of loans and reduced interest rates as well.

She said the requisite capital expenditure had already been made and the bank was digitally ready when the pandemic struck. She also said that covid-19 safety protocols are being adhere to as well.