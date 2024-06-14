NWIPR Empowers PR Entrepreneurs through PR Business Training Initiative

Nigerian Women in PR, a social impact professional organisation set up to advocate and provide resources to PR professionals in Nigeria and globally, has successfully hosted its the first edition of its global Public Relations Business Training program for Public Relations entrepreneurs, solopreneurs, and senior executives in existing agencies across developing economies worldwide. This, the organisation said, reaffirms its commitment to advancing the professional development of professionals, founders and executives in the PR industry.

Speaking on the program, Tolulope Olorundero, Founder of Nigerian Women in PR and Principal Consultant at Mosron Communications, said “we conceptualised this business training program exclusively for founders because of the peculiarities of running a PR company, especially in developing economies where founders not only need to sell their services, but also educate clients on the need for said services.”

“So while there are now many programs that teach competence in the service, there is not one that specifically addresses how prospective and current founders can start, grow or scale their businesses. Many start out as freelancers but are not quite certain how to transition, grow and scale their business. Seeing this significant gap in the global PR industry, we decided to take a decisive step to address it – and now, Cohort 1 is completed.”

The Public Relations Business Training, which held on June 6 – 7 June 2024, featured a distinguished faculty of successful PR business founders, including Tokunboh George-Taylor, Founder/CEO, Skot Communications; Tosin Adefeko, CEO of AT3 Resources; and Tolulope Olorundero, Founder & Principal Consultant of Mosron Communications. Other faculty members included Olutoyosi Egunjobi, Global Compliance Manager, Encryptus; Toun Tunde-Anjous, Founder/CEO, The People Practice; Stephanie Anyamele, Managing Principal, Charles Ardor & Company; and Ogochukwu Eloike, Corporate Communications Manager, FMN.

Course modules ranged from The ABCs of Starting your PR Business and ConsultingThe SOP Journey: Developing Templates & Processes, to Designing your FirstService Rates as a PR Business, and Client Relationship: Nurturing, Engagement and Management. Participants also received practical training on Understanding & Managing People, Profit Assessment – How to Grow Sustainably, and Identifying Profitable Collaboration Opportunities.

“The training is very practical and the facilitators were very knowledgeable. Generally, the training sure did meet and somewhat exceed my expectation,” said one of the participants who joined in from Uganda.