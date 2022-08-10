NYA, Absa Bank partner to support 200 youth

The Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA), in partnership with Absa Bank Ghana Limited, is set to equip some young people with entrepreneurial skills to address youth unemployment in |Ghana.

The partnership, dubbed: “Youth Apprenticeship Programme,” seeks to train about 200 young people in masonry, auto electrical engineering, plumbing, tiling, catering, hairdressing, dressmaking, and auto mechanical engineering.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, the Northern Regional Director of NYA, speaking at a youth empowerment forum in Tamale, said the partnership formed part of the Authority’s Youth Space Digest initiative aimed at adopting the needed steps to address challenges confronting young people.

The event brought together various youth groups and corporate organisations in the region to strategise on measures to support the inclusion and participation of young people in national development.

Mr Sulemana emphasised the need for the youth to acquire entrepreneurial skills to complement the efforts of government and other stakeholders towards addressing youth unemployment.

Issues affecting the holistic growth and development of young people required more collaboration to mitigate their effects on the national development drive, he said.

He urged them to cultivate the spirit of volunteerism, adding: “Volunteerism is one of the best approaches to skills acquisition and the platform to attract prospective employers.”

Mr Michael Adongo, the Northern Regional Branch Manager of Absa Bank, in his presentation during the event, said the partnership would engage the youth in a three-year intensive training to prepare them for the job market.

“We are considering young people between the ages of 18-25 for the training,” he said.