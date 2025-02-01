NYA Alarmed Over Decaying Azumah Nelson Sports Complex, Vows Swift Renovation

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has raised the alarm over the deplorable state of the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex, a once-vibrant hub for youth development and talent nurturing.

The concerns follow a recent inspection of the facility by the NYA’s Acting CEO, Osman Ayariga, and the Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, who were left dismayed by its current condition.

In an exclusive interview with Citi News, Ayariga described the complex as a shadow of its former self, now overrun by neglect and even posing safety hazards. “The Azumah Nelson Sports Complex is in a dilapidated state. It has become a breeding ground for dangerous reptiles and animals,” he lamented. The Acting CEO emphasized the urgent need for renovation, aligning with President John Dramani Mahama’s vision to provide young Ghanaians with opportunities to develop and hone their talents.

“A facility like the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex is one that can be renovated to sharpen the talent of young people,” Ayariga stated. He revealed that the NYA is collaborating with the Youth Ministry to expedite the renovation process, aiming to restore the complex to its former glory in the shortest possible time.

However, Ayariga did not shy away from addressing the root causes of the facility’s decline. He attributed the deterioration to a combination of failed leadership, poor management, and a troubling trend among politicians to prioritize personal legacy over national progress. “The issue had to do with management at a point, and people decided to abandon it. This has to do with leadership crises,” he explained.

Ayariga criticized the practice of abandoning projects initiated by previous administrations, stressing that such actions undermine national development. “When you are handed power, whether you like it or not, you must complete projects of the previous government. You do not have to let it rot just because you want to build a new one to have your name on it,” he asserted.

He called on politicians to prioritize the collective good over individual credit, urging them to see projects through to completion regardless of their origins. “Politicians should desist from the practice whereby if something was started by my predecessor, I do not want to complete it because it is not my name that will be on it. Whoever started it is immaterial. The most important thing is that facilities are built to benefit the people of Ghana,” Ayariga emphasized.

The state of the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex has sparked broader conversations about the need for sustained investment in youth development infrastructure. As Ghana seeks to nurture its next generation of athletes, artists, and leaders, the restoration of such facilities is seen as a critical step toward unlocking the potential of its youth.

With the NYA and the Youth Ministry now committed to reviving the complex, many are hopeful that this marks the beginning of a renewed focus on completing and maintaining projects that serve the public interest. The coming months will be a test of whether this commitment translates into tangible action, offering young Ghanaians a chance to thrive in a revitalized space dedicated to their growth and empowerment.