NYA CEO Osman Ayariga Supports June 3rd Disaster Victim Through National Apprenticeship Programme

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr. Osman Ayariga Esq., has fulfilled a heartwarming promise to Solomon Akugru, a survivor of the June 3, 2015 Circle disaster, by enrolling him in the National Apprenticeship Programme. This compassionate move followed a touching appeal made by Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei, who brought national attention to Akugru’s plight in a post on May 30, 2025.

Solomon Akugru, who suffered severe facial injuries during the tragic flood and fire incident and was subsequently abandoned by his family, has spent recent years begging on the streets to survive. His story caught the attention of many after Kobby Kyei shared it as part of his Touching Lives initiative, which aims to spotlight and support vulnerable individuals across Ghana.

Moved by the young man’s resilience and determination to rebuild his life, Mr. Ayariga invited Akugru to the NYA Head Office, where they held a personal interaction. During the meeting, Akugru expressed his desire to learn a trade—specifically tiling—as a means to earn a dignified living. Mr. Ayariga not only welcomed him warmly but also personally completed the necessary forms to initiate his enrollment into the programme.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Kobby Kyei publicly commended the NYA CEO for his hands-on support. “Thank you, @osmanayariga, CEO of the National Youth Authority, for warmly welcoming us and showing genuine interest in Solomon Akugru’s journey,” he wrote. “Your personal involvement in facilitating his enrollment in the National Apprenticeship Programme speaks volumes.”

He added that Ayariga’s actions go beyond bureaucratic responsibility, describing them as a reflection of true empathy and leadership. “By equipping him with tile-laying skills, you are helping him rebuild his future with dignity,” the blogger noted.

Mr. Ayariga, in turn, praised Kobby Kyei for his advocacy and reaffirmed NYA’s commitment to supporting youth development, especially for those from marginalized backgrounds. He also emphasized the Authority’s readiness to collaborate further on initiatives that empower and uplift Ghana’s youth.

The story of Solomon Akugru has since inspired many across the country, serving as a powerful reminder of what inclusive leadership and civic responsibility can achieve. Kobby Kyei has also appealed to the public to support Akugru in any way possible, encouraging Ghanaians to help restore hope to those affected by past tragedies.

Mr. Ayariga’s initiative has been widely applauded as a model of impactful governance and social intervention, reinforcing the NYA’s role in transforming lives—one youth at a time.