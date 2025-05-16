NYA CEO Osman Ayariga Urges Ghanaian Youth to Prioritize Networking and Collaboration

CEO of NYA Osman Ayariga Urges Ghanaian Youth to Prioritize Networking and Collaboration

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Mr. Osman Abdulai Ayariga Esq., has urged young Ghanaians to embrace networking and collaboration as essential tools for personal and professional development.

He made this call while addressing participants at the Nimdie Series, a youth-centered dialogue platform organized by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Accra.

According to Mr. osman Ayariga, in today’s fast-evolving global environment, the ability to connect, share ideas, and build partnerships is more important than ever for the success of young people. “Networking opens doors, and collaboration multiplies opportunities. These are the building blocks of a resilient and forward-thinking generation,” he stated.

The Nimdie Series brings together young leaders, professionals, and innovators to share knowledge and inspire action. Mr. Ayariga commended UNDP for creating the platform and reaffirmed NYA’s commitment to supporting initiatives that empower the youth of Ghana.

The CEO also encouraged young people to remain proactive in seeking mentorship and to align themselves with national development goals through innovation, volunteerism, and civic engagement.

For more on the event and NYA’s youth-focused programs, visit: https://bit.ly/3Fbp9Wb

