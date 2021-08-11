NYA engages youth ahead of Day

The Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has engaged some youth groups, second cycle institutions, and youth empowerment organisations on capacity building in the region.

The engagement sought to empower young people in the area of academic excellence, career choices, leadership, agribusiness and job creation amongst others.

It was organised by the African Centre for Youth Development, and the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency, and supported from the NYA.

Mr Sulemana Mumuni, Northern Regional Director of NYA, who spoke during the engagement, said it formed part of activities to mark this year’s International Youth Day on the theme: “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”.

The International Youth Day is celebrated annually on 12th August to bring youth issues to the attention of the international community and to celebrate the potential of the youth as active partners in the global society.

Mr Mumuni expressed the commitment of the NYA to ensuring the empowerment and development of the youth urging them to avail themselves for leadership positions that would better prepare them for the future.

He advised them to develop interest in agriculture saying the government and other stakeholders were making agribusiness attractive.

Mr Mohammed Gadafi Mandeya, Team Leader, African Centre for Youth Development, said the engagement was necessary as it educated and informed the youth on the need to lead responsible lives that served as the platform to prepare for responsible leadership positions.

He advised them to abstain from substance abuse and stay focused on their dreams and aspirations to attain them.

Ms Agnes Tambol, Student of Tamale Girls’ Senior High School expressed gratitude for the engagement and appealed to government and stakeholders to continue supporting young people to grow into responsible adults.