NYA extends STEP project to Tarkwa-Nusaem Municipality

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has extended the Skills Towards Employment and Productivity (STEP) project to the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality in the Western region.

The project, initiated by the NYA, is aimed at improving upon the lives of young people through skills training to improve the unemployment situation among the youth nationwide.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the NYA, who handed over some equipment to beneficiary trainees in cosmetology, hairdressing, sewing, and digital satellite television installation and repair, said the Authority would also take care of the apprenticeship fees.

Mr Hadzide beseeched the beneficiaries to ensure they made good use of the opportunity they had been offered to position them to become self-employed and economically independent.

He appealed to those who would be training the beneficiaries to provide them with the needed support for them to excel.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kessie, expressed gratitude to the NYA for considering the youth in his area for this laudable project.

He said Mr George Mireku Duker, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency and organisations including Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Tarkwa Mine, AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine and the Ghana Manganese Company Limited, have also introduced similar programmes to support the training of the youth of the area.

Nana Abena Kunadjoa II, the Queen Mother of Wassa Fiase Traditional, charged beneficiaries to eschew laziness, be disciplined and work hard to ensure the successful completion of their apprenticeship programmes.

Some of the beneficiaries who interacted with the Ghana News Agency after the programme expressed their appreciation to the government saying the investment would enhance opportunities for the youth of the area.