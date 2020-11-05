The National Youth Authority (NYA) has held a Peace Concert in the Sunyani Municipality to drum home the need to preserve the peace, especially by the youth, before, during and after the General Election.

The event, christened: “Candle Light Vigil,” held at the Sunyani main Taxi Rank, was also to commemorate the African Youth Day and promote unity and cohesion for national development.

It was attended by professional scouts, police personnel, people with disability, fun clubs, and youth groups.

Madam Fati Bamba, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Director of the NYA, advised the youth to channel their exuberances into productive ventures and ignore politicians who would want to use them to foment trouble.

Madam Bamba said peace remained a prerequisite for accelerated development and called on the youth to avoid tendencies with the potential to trigger violence and disturb the peace.

Mr Bernard Oduro Takyi, an Independent Parliamentary Candidate for Sunyani West, described peace as priceless and urged the youth to expose politicians who would entice them to cause mayhem in the election.

Alhaji Suallah Abdallah, the Bono Regional Secretary of the National Peace Council, said political opponents were not enemies, hence the need for the youth to be decorous in the electioneering for peace to prevail.