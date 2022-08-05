NYA holds state of youth affairs to assess challenges

The Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has held its maiden edition of the state of the youth affairs aimed at assessing the challenges confronting the youth and the need to develop strategic measures to address them.

The event, held in Tamale on Thursday, formed part of activities to mark this year’s International Youth Week Celebration.

It brought together representatives of the Northern Youth Parliament, students at the Tamale Senior High School amongst other stakeholders to discuss issues affecting the growth and development of young people in the region.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA, who made a presentation during the event, said “The Northern Youth Parliament is the brainchild of the NYA geared towards empowering the youth to champion their development needs.”

Mr Sulemana said “The youth must be seen as partners in development, thus any support and investment towards their empowerment should not be underestimated.”

He urged the youth to take advantage of every advocacy platform to ensure that their goals and aspirations were evenly represented.

Mr Sule Salifu, Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive said the incidence of prostitution among the youth was detrimental to their health and dignity as Ghanaians.

Mr Salifu said “Although professional prostitution is multiple dimensional in nature, there is the need for the youth to prioritise their future over the immediate pleasures.”

He proposed the establishment of community watchdog groups and a support system for victims of prostitution to ensure their rehabilitation.