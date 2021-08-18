NYA lauds the Anglican Communion for dismissing ‘Holy Kiss’ priest

The National Youth Authority (NYA), has commended the Internal Province of Ghana Anglican Communion, for the swift condemnation and dismissal of one of their priest, Reverend Father Baltharzar Obeng Larbi who gave kisses to some female students.

Rev.Father Larbi was captured on video kissing female students at St. Monica’s College of Education, Mampong.

A statement issued in Accra by the NYA and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), called on the Ghana Police Service to as a matter of urgency conduct investigations into the matter to determine any civil or criminal infractions that could arise from the despicable act of the said priest, and apply sanctions where necessary.

The Authority also implored the Ghana Bar Association of which the priest is reported to be a member, to demonstrate good faith and live up to their billing as the rightful custodians of the law by reprimanding the Rev. Larbi, whose action could bring the noble legal profession to disrepute.

The NYA lauded the Anglican Communion for upholding the high moral standards that the church was known for.

The statement pledged to continue to work and to partner with all well-meaning individuals and institutions desirous of promoting the cause of youth development in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Authorities of St. Monica’s College of Education in Asante Mampong have commenced counseling services for students who were seen kissed by the Chaplain of the school in the viral video.

At least three female students were kissed on the lips by Rev Father Obeng Larbi in what school authorities have described as a ‘Peace Kiss’ during a Sunday Mass Service.

Rev. Larbi, in his defence of the act, claimed that the kiss was to show appreciation and to honour the students who are members of the Chaplaincy Committee of the College for distinguishing themselves.

The management of the college, in consultation with the Anglican Church, has since relieved him of his post after five years of service.