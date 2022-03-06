NYA Launches F-GOLED To Enhance Women Participation In Decision Making Processes

The Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) is set to implement an initiative to enhance women’s participation in decision-making processes in the country.

Dubbed Female Governance and Leadership Programme (F – GOLEAD), the NYA seeks to engage young women across the Northern Region with policies and programmes that will ensure their inclusion in key sectors of the country.

It is also to further promote gender equality and minimise incidences of domestic violence and its impact on women.

It forms part of the NYA’s two-year flagship programme developed to enhance youth participation at all levels of decision-making platforms and to help boost women’s interest in issues of national development.

The programmes include the youth for agriculture programme, state of youth affairs, youth space digest, youth stay healthy and northern youth and mentors awards.

The NYA would implement the initiative in partnership with various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, traditional authorities and youth group associations, among other non – governmental organisations.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of the NYA, who announced this at a media engagement in Tamale, reiterated the commitment of the Authority to develop strategic mechanisms that would provide the needed environment for the holistic growth of the youth.

He said the media needed to continue to prioritize on their various platforms, issues centred on the growth and development of the youth in the region.

Mr Sulemana noted that “We cannot compromise on the growth and development of the youth, hence the need for more stakeholders’ engagements to help address issues affecting them.”

He promised to implement the policies and programmes at his outfit devoid of any forms of discrimination to give the youth opportunities and help minimise violence, crime and improve upon their living conditions in the region.