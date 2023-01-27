NYA presents skills development tools to youth at Savelugu

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has presented skills development tools to selected youth in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region.

They included five sewing machines, five hairdryers, satellite disc installation and cosmetics tools.

The support formed part of the NYA’s Skills Towards Employability and Productivity (STEP) project aimed at equipping young people with self-employable skills to reduce youth unemployment in the country.

Mr Archibald Donkoh Jr, Director of Programmes and Operations at NYA, speaking during the event at Savelugu, said the project, which commenced last year, was targeting about 1,000 young people across the country.

He said there was need for skills development in various crafts to address youth unemployment, hence, government through the NYA was putting in place measures to economically empower young people.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA announced that the training in the area was targeting some 20 young people and eight master trainers in four main modules including cosmetics, satellite disc installation, hairdressing, and dressmaking.

He said, “Four members of each module will be attached to two master trainers to facilitate the training within the period.”

Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, Savelugu Municipal Chief Executive, who was represented during the event, lauded the project saying it would address youth unemployment as well as crime and domestic violence in the area.

Miss Alhassan Warahana, a beneficiary of the project, thanked NYA for the initiative saying it would address rural-urban migration and child marriages in the area.