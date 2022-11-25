NYA sensitises Tema SHS on climate change

The National Youth Authority, (NYA) has organised a youth parliament forum for three Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Tema metropolis to sensitize them on “climate change”.

The youth parliament comprised 30 students each from Chemu SHS, Olams SHS, and Manhean SHS, with one staff member.

The Majority in the youth parliament was composed of 18 members and 12 for the Minority.

Madam Erica Amoako-Attah, NYA District Director Tema Metro said the programme was organised to create awareness for the upcoming generation to know the importance of protecting the climate.

Madam Amoako-Attah said the aim was to have a generation eager to serve the country, “We want to create the awareness that climate change is real, poses a serious challenge to our collective survival and we should learn ways to stop the destruction of the climate.”

Mr Wisdom Adetsey, Chief Environmental Health Officer at the Tema Metro said climate change was inflicting problems on the environment and livelihood.

He said the objective of the youth parliament was to get the youth involved in the affairs of the decision-making process on a digital matter and issues affecting the community and the nation, which was a pivotal matter.

He said the main drivers of climate change were burning fuel, coal, oil, and gas, many people think climate change was temperature rises, but it was the beginning of the story, changes in one area can affect changes in others.

The consequence of climate change was intense drought, water scarcity, severe fires, rising sea levels, and flooding.

Mr Yohanes Amarh Ashitey, Chief Executive Officer of Tema Metropolitan Assembly said recent flooding in some parts of the country was a reminder of the environmental challenges confronting the generation and the consequence that is reflected.

He said the country’s responses had not been impressive but it was a national and global challenge.

Mr Ashitey whose speech was read on his behalf said, “even though we, in Africa, are the least of the contributors to this phenomenon, responsible for less than four percent of the global volume of carbon emissions, we suffer the most because our agrarian-driven economies are peculiarly susceptible to the effects of climate change and our capacity to withstand it shocks is weak.”

He said the Assembly had gathered momentum in capacity building through sharing of knowledge, expertise, and best practice in managing climate risk, and was ready to partner with stakeholders, the schools, or the youth to look at solutions and protect the environment.