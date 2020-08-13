The National Youth Authority (NYA) with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has offered employable skills training to 30 young people in the Bono East Region to improve on their socio-economic livelihoods.

Selected from the Kintampo North and Nkoranza South Municipalities, Kintampo South, Pru East and West Districts, the beneficiaries, mostly women were taken through soap and detergent making, pastries, body make-ups and artistic designs during the two-day workshop held at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Madam Fati Bamba, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the NYA, said the Authority was determined to ensure that many unemployed youth be engaged in skills training to acquire decent jobs.

This, she explained, would empower young women economically and greatly reduce the surging teenage pregnancy cases in the beneficiary municipalities and districts.

Madam Bamba indicated the NYA was collaborating with the UNFPA and other development partners to ensure that the majority of the teeming unemployed youth in the three regions of Bono, Bono East and Ahafo benefited from the training.

She urged the beneficiaries to apply the skills and knowledge they had acquired to create jobs for themselves to improve on their socio-economic livelihoods.

The Authority later presented GH¢150.00 worth start-up items to each of the beneficiaries to start their own economic activities.