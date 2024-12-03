Nyaho-Tamakloe: A Call to Safeguard Ghana’s Peace Ahead of Elections

Today, I address you not out of mere concern, but out of an urgent necessity to protect the stability and unity of our beloved nation, Ghana. Our forefathers, through toil and sacrifice, laid the foundation for a peaceful country.

It is now incumbent upon us all—leaders, institutions, and citizens alike—to preserve and uphold this peace, especially as we approach another pivotal electoral cycle.

To the Electoral Commission of Ghana and its leadership, particularly Madam Jean Mensah, I issue this clarion call: history stands as a testament to the critical role of the Electoral Commission in maintaining the sanctity of our democracy. You are not the first to hold this esteemed office, and you will not be the last. The legacy of this institution has always been one of fairness, transparency, and impartiality. I urge you to ensure that the upcoming elections are conducted with utmost integrity and without any perception or trace of bias. Let us remember that the trust of the people is the cornerstone of democratic governance.

Our political history has taught us that when institutions falter, nations stumble. I remind all political parties, especially the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), that the pursuit of power must never come at the expense of national unity. The scars of division are too costly, and the chaos of political unrest is a path none of us should tread. Power attained through dishonorable means is hollow and unsustainable.

To President Nana Akufo-Addo, who has twice witnessed the peaceful transfer of power, I remind you of the precedents set in 2016 and 2020. These moments reflected the strength of our democracy and the respect for the will of the people. You must now demonstrate that same commitment to peace and fairness, ensuring that the Electoral Commission and all state institutions act in ways that uphold the trust and confidence of the citizenry.

To the clergy, chiefs, and members of the Council of State, I challenge you to rise above the silence that has too often defined your stance in moments of national crisis. Your voices, revered and respected across the land, must echo the call for peace and accountability. Your influence should not be wielded in favor of political interests but in the interest of the nation’s stability and progress.

The consequences of electoral malpractice, whether through manipulation or complacency, are dire. A nation built on the blood, sweat, and tears of its forebears must not be brought to ruin by the greed or incompetence of a few. Ghana is greater than any individual or political party. We must prioritize the survival of our democracy over the ambitions of any group or leader.

To my fellow Ghanaians, I urge you to stay vigilant. Let us not allow partisan loyalties to blind us to the dangers we face. This is a time to prioritize the future of Ghana above all else. Our collective voice must call for peace, fairness, and accountability from every institution.

I address the political leadership of this country. Leadership is a sacred trust. It demands sacrifice, accountability, and a commitment to serve the people. This trust must not be broken. The peace of this nation is non-negotiable, and the consequences of any actions that undermine it will be grave.

In conclusion, I send this warning to all stakeholders:

Let us uphold the rule of law and resist any temptation to engage in activities that threaten national cohesion.

Let us strengthen our institutions, especially the Electoral Commission, to act without fear or favor.

And to those entrusted with power, remember that the people’s mandate is sacred—it cannot be coerced or stolen without dire repercussions.

I have spoken today not as a critic, but as a patriot, deeply invested in the future of this country. Let us act now to prevent Ghana from being destroyed beyond recognition. The time to secure our peace is not tomorrow, but today.

Ghana is greater than any individual, party, or position. Let us all rise to the occasion, placing the nation above personal interests. Together, we can ensure that Ghana remains a land of peace, prosperity, and unity.

Thank you, and may God bless our homeland, Ghana.

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe