Nyakrom Rural Bank PLC To Expand Cocoa Farmers’ Support Base

The Nyakrom Rural Bank PLC, the first rural bank in Ghana, has estimated an average of GHS 76 million this year (2025) to support its Women in Development (WID) program in the area of loans and increase its support base for cocoa farmers.

Last year, the Bank was said to have disbursed GHS 62 million to over 9,184 customers, mostly 951 women’s groups.

The board chairman, Nana Ambrose Linson Arthur, revealed this during the bank’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Agona Odoben in the Central Region.

According to him, Deposits from its customers increased from GHS 91,335,412 in the year under review (2023/2024) to GHS 138,957,716, and this was attributed to its Susu operations, with its Total Assets also increasing from GHS 100,192,953 to GHS 154,601,386 under the same period.

The Bank’s Total Investments was said to have also increased from GHS 21,091,274 to GHS 56,130,206 over the period under review, representing 166 per cent, while its Net Loans and Advances also grew from GHS 59,861,827 to GHS 72,398,604, representing 21 per cent in growth.

The Board Chairman, Nana Ambrose Linson Arthur, further disclosed that as part of its Corporate Social Responsibilities, the Bank donated towards the completion of classroom blocks of Sidiq Senior High School in Agona Nyakrom, scholarships to 12 brilliant but needy students, Salvation Army School for the Deaf at Agona Swedru, Namanwora Senior High School, the Ghana Immigration Service in Agona Swedru, and the Ghana Police Service in Agona Nyakrom, as well as supported the Annual Akwambo festival celebrations of Agona Nyakrom, Kwanyako, and Bobikuma.