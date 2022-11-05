Nyamekye-Marfo, six others go unopposed  in NDC Bono election

Mr Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, the incumbent Bono Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and six other current executive members out of 37 aspirants are going unopposed in the Party’s regional election ahead of the Election 2024.

The aspirants are contesting for 15 positions in the election slated for Saturday, November 12.

Mr Richard Blay, the regional elections committee chairman told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Sunyani, saying the other unopposed candidates are Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, Secretary and the Deputy Secretary, Peter Suaka Lonyian.

The rest are Mohammed Seidu, Organiser, Isaac Amponsah Badu, Treasurer, Charles Akowuah Tuffour, Communication Officer and his Deputy Eric Adjei.

But, Mr Blay said concerning the remaining positions, Kwadwo Takyi-Arhin and Ibrahim Gariba the incumbent Vice Chairmen would face stiff opposition from Ali Ibrahim Adjei, Osei Kwadwo Hayford, and Kwame Sakyi.

Eric Yaw Amponsah the substantive Deputy Organiser is being challenged by Nurudeen Mahama and Gabriel Kwarteng, while Ayomah Moro, Sampson Amponsah and Joseph Kyere are also competing for the Deputy Treasurer’s position.

The Women Organiser’s position would be fiercely contested between the incumbent Agnes Kusi and her deputy Hajia Fatimatu Abubakar, while Deborah Narh, Comfort Manu, Mavis Adjei-Kwaa and Nana Akosua Kumi Yeboah are locking-horns for the Deputy Women Organiser’s position.

The other positions being contested for are the youth organiser, deputy youth organiser and Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

Mr Blay said about 400 delegates comprising executive members of the region’s 12 constituencies, former government appointees in the constituencies and the region, as well as members of the Council of Elders would be voting.