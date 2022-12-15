Nyamekye wins Nasco WPL player of the month for October award

Skipper Stella Nyamekye of Dreamz Ladies has been crowned as the NASCO Women’s Premier League Player of the month for October.

Stella performed excellently by playing all four games and scoring 4 goals in the month of October, as she won the NASCO player of the match twice in the process.

She beats off competition from Supreme Ladies’ Linda Owusu Ansah, Hasaacas Ladies’ Doreen Copson and Thunder Queens’ Gloria Fosua.

She will take home a NASCO 32 inch Television set, a trophy as well as a cash prize from title sponsors Malta Guinness.