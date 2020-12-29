The Nyamenlekwagyina District branch of the Church of Pentecost in the Ellembelle District has climaxed its Christmas Convention with a call on Christians to remain focus in life and not be distracted by ungodly deeds.

According to the church, it will not relent in its sacred mission to win more souls back into the Lord’s vineyard.

The Nyamenlekwagyina District Pastor of the Church, Pastor David Kweku Owudu was delivering a Christmas message at the Central Assembly of the Church to climax a-four-day Christmas Convention at Aiyinasi in the Western Region.

The theme for this year’s Christmas Convention was “fear not, I bring you good news of great joy”.

As part of activities marking the celebration, the church embarked on evangelism to preach the word of God to win souls and prayed for peace and prosperity of Ghana.

Pastor Owudu explained that there were four categories of Christians with either no focus, blur focus, distracted focus, and others with the rightful focus in their Christian life.

He explained that “some people were in the Church who don’t have any vision or focus in their lives: they have not decided to plan something they want to do as Christians but follow blindly.

When fornicators are going they also go, when those who know Jesus Christ are going they also go and these same people when there is a church service they will go, these people have lost focus, they don’t have any direction”.

He advised them to be guided by the rightful information which will inform good decision makings in their Christian lives.