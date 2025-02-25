Nyamesomyede Community Demands Action Over Unreliable Voltage Supply

The Nyamesomyede community in the Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region has called for immediate action to address the persistent issue of unstable voltage supply affecting households and businesses in the area. For seven years, residents have endured frequent voltage fluctuations, power surges, and unexpected outages, leading to damaged appliances, rising electricity bills, and concerns over public safety.

At a press conference, community leaders, residents, and local activists outlined key demands, including:

– An Immediate Investigation: A thorough inspection of the local power grid to determine the root cause of the instability.

– Clear Action Plan and Timeline: A concrete plan to stabilize the voltage supply and a public commitment to a timeline for resolution.

– Ongoing Accountability: Ensuring that the issue is not only addressed but that regular maintenance and monitoring will be prioritized to prevent future disruptions.

The community emphasized that the unreliable voltage supply is not only affecting their quality of life but also hindering the provision of essential services. As the host of various government departments, including the National Identification Authority, National Service Secretariat, and Ghana Health Service, the community relies on a stable power supply to deliver these services effectively.

The Akrofuom District, where Nyamesomyede is located, is one of the 43 districts in the Ashanti Region ². The district assembly was established in 2017 and inaugurated in 2018, with Akrofuom as its capital.

The community has vowed to continue monitoring the situation closely and holding all parties accountable for ensuring their well-being. With a population of over 49,000 people in the Akrofuom District ⁴, the community’s demands for a reliable voltage supply cannot be ignored.