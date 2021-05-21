The Nyankumasi Ahenkro Rural Bank is making great strides despite a severe blow it received two years ago through an armed robbery attack.

The robbers bolted with some undisclosed amount of money, but no arrest had been made.

Mr William K .Gyasi General Manager of the Bank noted that plans were underway to redesign the building to seal all loopholes and make it robust.

He said despite the attack, some strategic measures were taken to make the bank more attractive to customers.

Some of the measures taken included; intensified loans management, robust record keeping, and repositioning the bank to capture a substantial share of the mobile banking business in its catchment area.

In addition, he said mobile bankers would be provided with the needed equipment and support for them to meet set targets and improve customer relations.

Another sector revamped, he noted, was the micro-finance sector (group lending and savings) and expressed profound joy about the success of a new micro-finance concept, where customers were given loans to start or expand their businesses.

“Interest rates are revised depending on the needs of the majority of the customers to the bank and the prevailing rate in the market and other factors. This is in line with the bank’s quest to be more attractive to the people in their catchment area’’ he noted.

He was however grateful to the clients for their enormous support to buy more shares to strengthen the capital base of the bank and called on citizens of the Area to help Nyankumasi Ahenkro Rural Bank to grow by buying more shares.

Mr Gyasi said the bank was close to meeting the Bank of Ghana’s requirement of every rural bank to enable it stay in business and appealed to government to expedite measures to refund all locked up funds with some defunct investment houses since the unavailability of the said funds was affecting the banks bottom line.