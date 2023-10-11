Nyankyerenease Community gets new kindergarten block

The Nyankyerenease Community in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been provided with a standard kindergarten (KG) block to promote early childhood education.

The two-unit classroom block has an office for the head teacher, a kitchen, a storeroom, washrooms, a changing room and a fence wall.

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, who commissioned the block, acknowledged the importance of giving the Ghanaian child a sound footing in education.

Strengthening the foundation from the base through good infrastructure, teachers and learning materials, was key to raising quality human capital for the municipality and the nation in general, he said.

“The development of a nation rests on a strong early childhood education made available to all children,” the Minister said.

He advised parents to keep firm eyes on their children and support them through education, being the future leaders.

The Minister, accompanied by Professor Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, and Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive, commissioned the block.

It was funded by the GETFUND and constructed by Nana Banahene Company, a local contractor in the municipality.

Prof Nyarko, who initiated the project, said a strong educational foundation at the kindergarten level prepared children adequately for the primary, secondary and all other levels of education, hence the need to pay particular attention to that.

“Education is the key to the development of every country, this is why the Government prioritised it from the basic to the tertiary level,” he said, and called for the proper maintenance of the block.

Mr Agyenim Boateng, the Kwadaso MCE, commended Prof. Nyarko for the initiative to mould children in their formative years and called on the people to maintain him as the MP to continue his good works.

Mrs Grace Ofosu Boateng, the Municipal Education Director, commended the MP and MCE for their continuous support towards improving education and assured of the proper maintenance of the building to prolong its lifespan.