Nyansa Kyeame, Sankofa Ministries to build African non-denominational prayer centre

Nana Kwarteng Amanfo, popularly called ‘Nyansa Kyeame’ or ‘The King Solomon of our time’ and his Christian group, the ‘Sankofa Ministries’ have cut a sod to construct a non-denominational prayer centre for Ghana and beyond.

The centre, on a one and a half-acre of land at Kotoku-Papase, Greater Accra Region, will host individuals from all churches across the country, the continent and beyond who wish to join forces with others to pray and seek the face of God in their trying times.

Nyansa Kyeame, who is the host of the ‘Sankofa Show’, on local radio station ‘Vision 1 FM’, said it was his vision that the prayer centre became the biggest on the continent and one that would draw more non-believers to God.

“I want to be the moon and not the star. We have many ministries but because Sankofa is for all churches, I want the place to be the biggest prayer centre on the continent within the next five to 10 years. It’s my prayer and hope that we complete it within one and a half years,” he said.

Nyansa Kyeame, speaking about the conduct of Christians in the contemporary world, said although they attended church, their actions and inactions showed they had not repented and were not true Christians.

“We are in Christ but we have not allowed his word to be in us. We have many Christians in Ghana now but look at the state of sin in this country. My main motive for wanting to set up the prayer centre with my patrons and supporters is, therefore, to bring back the good Christianity that was once available,” he added.

The Reverend David Asare, Patron of the Ministries, urged members to continue with their hard work by supporting the work of the Ministries to yield good fruits from what they labour.

He said many children and youth have had departed from the moral of respecting the elderly, a situation that was very unhealthy.

“In the olden days, a man irrespective of his status or work, would approach to help an elderly man who was carrying loads, by placing that ‘big man’ attitude aside, but currently, that is not what we see, hence the many problems we face in society,” he said.

Rev. Asare debunked the claim by some traditional priests that the Holy Bible belonged to whites and was meant to deceive Africans.

“That is not true because the Bible doesn’t lure people into fornication, armed robbery and other sinful actions but draws us rather to God. So, please do not listen to them, just respect and fear God and find interest in his word,” he added.

Mr Alfred Atta Frimpong, the General Manager, Unity Group of Companies, who graced the sod-cutting ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour, encouraged the members of the Ministries and the entire public to support the worthy cause to make their lives better.

He pledged to support the Ministries with an undisclosed number of bags of cement and encouraged all to do what they could to support the construction, and pay deaf ears to discouraging comments from people.

Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah, the Member of Parliament for the Akyem Oda constituency, said it was always the will of God and a good thing that a good man led a nation or a group.

Nyansa Kyeame, he said, was such a man whom God had chosen to help humanity find the right path to salvation, hence, he entreated all to support him in his ministerial work.