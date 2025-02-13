Nyantakyi Acquitted as Five-Year Trial Fizzles Out

After a protracted five-year trial marked by endless delays and a notable absence of evidence, an Accra High Court has discharged former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi along with his co-accused.

Justice Marie-Louise Simmonds delivered the ruling after the prosecution failed to produce even a single witness, despite naming five individuals expected to testify.

The case, which originated from a 2018 investigative exposé by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas alleging widespread corruption in Ghanaian football, eventually led to Nyantakyi’s resignation and subsequent bans from football-related activities. However, the legal process dragged on without any substantial progress, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of judicial procedures in high-profile cases.

One notable moment occurred when Anas Aremeyaw Anas, the lead investigator, refused to testify in person unless he was allowed to wear a mask—a request that the court rejected. With no concrete evidence presented, Justice Simmonds ruled there was no legal basis to continue, bringing an abrupt end to the long-standing trial. A Court of Appeal ruling on January 30, 2025, reinforced this decision, underscoring that every accused is entitled to a fair and timely trial.

Despite his legal discharge, Nyantakyi remains under a 15-year FIFA ban imposed after the scandal, which prevents his return to football administration. While his acquittal may spark discussions about his future, it also leaves unresolved questions about governance and transparency in Ghanaian football. The case highlights not only the challenges in prosecuting corruption but also the need for a more efficient and accountable judicial process.