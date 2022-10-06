Nyantakyi lauded for Ghana’s three consecutive World Cups 

Mr. Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has hailed the former President of the Association, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi for playing a key role in Ghana’s three consecutive appearances at the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup.

It would be recalled that it was under Nyantakyi’s tenure that saw Ghana qualified for her first World Cup in 2006 and two subsequent slots in 2010, and 2014. Ghana’s best shot at the Mundial was in 2010 in South Africa when the Black Stars reached the quarterfinal stage to join Cameroon and Senegal as Africa’s best at the global showpiece.

Mr. Okraku, speaking at the launch of the National Identification Programme which seeks to develop young players said Nyantakyi played a key role in the development of football in Ghana.

“Well done to Kwesi Nyantakyi who took Ghana to the World Cup in 2006, 2010, and 2014, well done, ” he said.

Mr. Okraku stated that the biggest football spectacle in the world was a platform for talented players, hence the need to develop young players to represent Ghana at the showpiece in the future.

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Ghana booked a ticket at the expense of arch-rivals Nigeria to join the party in Qatar in 2022.

Ghana is paired with Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea in Group H and would begin her campaign on November 24 against Christiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.