Nyantakyi mocks Anas; says he has been totally disgraced

Kwesi Nyantakyi, Former Ghana Football Association President has mocked Anas Aremeyaw Anas for losing a GHS25million defamation suit against Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

Justice Eric Baah, who presided over the case, in his judgment, said Mr Aremeyaw engages in investigative terrorism rather than investigative journalism.

He said all the evidence adduced in court show that Mr Aremeyaw uses blackmail and extortion against people to fleece them.

In his judgment, Mr Agyapong was right in describing Mr Aremeyaw as a blackmailer, extortionist and a criminal, corrupt, and evil person.

Speaking on Accra-based Oman FM on Thursday, 16 March 2023, Mr Nyantakyi said “the High Court’s decision testifies to the truth that Anas Aremeyaw Anas is not honest but, as described by the court, a blackmailer and an extortionist.”

“The judge also described his job as [that of] an investigative terrorist instead of an investigative journalist”, Mr Nyantakyi, who was forced to resign after Anas’ Number 12 exposè captured him on video allegedly receiving bribe.

“He [Anas] has been totally disgraced. He once portrayed himself as an angel, but today, I’m not even sure he is at the devil’s level yet”, he added.

$1.9m gold scam: Anas confessed to ‘being bought’ with $100k while ex-CID boss got $75k & prosecutor $5k to shield Baba Tunde – Judge

In the lengthy judgment, Justice Baah also revealed that the Tiger Eye P.I. CEO, confessed on tape to being bribed with $100,000 by one Baba Tunde, one of the suspects in the $1.9-million gold scam saga, which never got aired by the journalist despite having investigated it, so the evidence could be manipulated to exclude the payer of the bribe.

Additionally, Justice Baah said in his judgment that one of the exhibits tendered in court, also captured Anas on tape confessing to giving a former Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, Mr Adu Poku, some $75,000 as bribe.

The journalist, who was the plaintiff in the defamation case in which he sought damages against Mr Agyapong for calling him names such as “blackmailer, corrupt, extortionist, criminal, evil and murderer” in the ‘Who Watches The Watchman’ documentary aired in 2018 on Net2 TV, a media house owned by the politician, to, ostensibly expose the alleged shady deals of the Tiger Eye P.I. CEO, also disclosed on tape, according to the judgment, that an amount of $5,000 was wired into the bank account of the prosecutor who handled the gold scam case, in order to shield Baba Tunde and “turn” the evidence on one Hafiz, who refused to cooperate with them.