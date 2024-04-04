Nyantekyi Beats ‘Akufo Addo’ At BOXFEST To Claim National Featherweight Title

New boxing sensation, Stanley Nyantekyi of the Bronx Boxing Gym in Accra won the National Featherweight Title Belt on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at SG Mall in Kumasi when he stopped veteran Emmanuel Quartey, a journeyman known in boxing circles as ‘Akufo Addo’.

Nyantekyi also called the Ashanti Warrior started the bout on a good fast note to keep his fans alert and ready for action as he came for business after a late downpour.

The new champion born and bred in Kumasi decided to come down south to Accra to learn how to box pressure his older opponent with accurate shots to the admiration of his cornermen who expressed joy that the future was bright for their ward.

Quartey decided not to come for round four as he had enjoyed enough punches and was gasping for breath as well as limping.

Mr. Gordon Frimpong, CEO of Osibor Promotions who staged the bout ‘Boxfest’ thanked the Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for

the support as well as officials and medics including media and boxing fans who made the trip to Kumasi.

He promised more interesting bouts in Garden City shortly.

President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Abraham Neequaye who presented the belt said he loved the atmosphere in Kumasi and hinted that the next boxing league will involve Accra, Ashanti, and the northern regions.

In other supporting bouts Elvis Ahorgah aka ‘Soldier’ defeated Adoku Ghartey as John Zile and Bismark Saah sold out a great show to testify what their coaches have taught them.

Eric Quarm also of the Fit Square Gym fought Richard Fenyi, while Emmanuel Otoo engaged Sani Yidane Kugley.

Hard-working Nigerian Samson Solomon defeated Kwesi Tuti

Usife Lambo and Aaron Ashley gave a good account of themselves, the same as Robert Bruce and John Power.

Stanley Nyantekyi made history by winning over Emmanuel Quartey to claim the national featherweight title.