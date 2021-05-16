Ghana’s Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai on Saturday defeated Emmanuel Shijia of Tanzania via a round one Technical Knockout (TKO) to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai Super Middleweight Championship at the Labadi Beach Hotel in La, Accra.

Nmai who hails from La was in top form ensured he took the belt before his home fans in grand style.

Najma Isike also from Tanzania put up a good fight but lost on points to fans favourite Natacha De Almeida of Switzerland in the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Lightweight Female Championship over six rounds.

Michael Abban won over Godwin Tetteh in a Flyweight contest.

In other Muay Thai bouts Samuel Plange lost to strong IvorienTano Jeremie, while Felix Kotoka was also beaten by Nigerian Sodiq Mohammed.

Mr. Michael Annan, CEO of Don’s Promotions thanked all guests who attended the ‘Unleashing The Titans Return’ event at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Middleweight Obodai Sai of Ghana won by a TKO against Mrisho Adam from Tanzania in the main event of the night.

