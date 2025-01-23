Nyarko Drops Compelling Music Video for ‘Soh Soh’

Ghanaian-Dutch singer-songwriter Nyarko has unveiled the official music video for her heartfelt single “Soh Soh”, a track that delves into the raw emotions of betrayal and heartbreak.

“Soh Soh” captures the painful realization of dishonesty in a close relationship. Through vivid storytelling and Nyarko’s evocative vocals, the song takes listeners on an emotional journey of shock, sadness, and healing.

Speaking about the song, Nyarko shared: “‘Soh Soh’ is about the painful moment when you realize someone close to you hasn’t been honest. It’s that heartfelt feeling of betrayal, and I wanted the song to capture every bit of that emotion. I hope my listeners can connect and feel that they’re not alone in such moments.”

The music video, brought to life by @Filmrecordproductions and directed by @kevindomfeh and @Filmrecordproductions, adds a compelling visual narrative to the song’s emotional depth. With stunning cinematography, thoughtful set design by @cosmosandlipstick, and an exceptional team behind the production, the video enhances the song’s resonance and impact.

Nyarko’s unique fusion of Afrobeat and soul influences, combined with her ability to craft deeply personal yet universally relatable stories, has solidified her as a rising star on the global music scene. Based in Germany, the Ghanaian-born artist is known for her powerful vocals and emotive lyrics that connect with audiences worldwide. Collaborating with Joshua Moszi, “Soh Soh” is another milestone in her dynamic career, showcasing her continued growth as a storyteller and musician.