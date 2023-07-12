NYA’s EP “Euphoria – Vol. III : Noir Tales” to Mark an Emotional Climax to the Euphoria Trilogy

NYA, the rising star known for her soulful sound and powerful storytelling, is set to captivate music lovers worldwide with her latest musical creation, “Euphoria – Vol. III: Noir Tales.” This highly anticipated finale features four standout tracks, including the lead single “Good Days,” along with “Ride,” “Devil (ROA),” and “Survival.”

“Good Days,” the EP’s first release, is a remarkable fusion of Afro rhythms and R&B soul melodies into an uplifting and authentic vibe. With heartfelt lyrics, NYA shares her personal triumph over adversity, inspiring listeners to persevere through life’s challenges and embrace the promise of brighter days.

“Ride” is a befitting soundtrack to her liberation, and is nicely done over a seamless mix of Afrobeat, Afrofusion, Alte, and R&B. The song reflects NYA’s own journey of self-discovery and growth, touching on the concept of facing inner demons and breaking through limitations.

With “Devi(ROA)” and “Survival,” NYA explores darker and introspective themes over smooth and spacious instrumentals, detailing the turmoil she healed from and what caused it in the first place.

The EP’s tracks collectively create an enchanting and musical experience that invites listeners to connect on a deeper level as she channels a renewed vulnerability into all four songs. NYA’s artistry shines throughout Vol.III with her infectious aura, exceptional musicality, and genuine bond with her audience. This EP is a testament to NYA’s growth as an artist and her dedication to delivering authentic and charming sounds.

Fans can mark their calendars for the release of “Euphoria – Vol. III: Noir Tales” on July 14th. The EP will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, and Audiomack.

Stay tuned for the EP’s release and prepare to embark on a musical journey with NYA as she showcases her unique sound and artistic vision.