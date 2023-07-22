NYA’s Euphoria Vol. III: Noir Tales EP Shines at Listening Party

Cloud9ine, the vibrant venue, came alive on the 13th of July 2023, as NYA’s Euphoria Vol. III Listening Party took center stage. The purpose of the event was to create an intimate atmosphere for guests to experience The Euphoria Vol. III: Noir Tales EP, and it was skillfully hosted by the charismatic MC, Linzy Joy.

The evening was a testament to NYA’s journey as she shared how her past experiences as a young girl influenced the creation of the EP. Breaking through struggles, she poured her heart and soul into these masterpieces, resulting in a collection of powerful and meaningful tracks.

The Band Wagon team played a pivotal role, orchestrating a seamless and successful event, allowing guests to immerse themselves in NYA’s soul-stirring music. The impeccable setup at Cloud9ine enhanced the entire experience, making it a night to remember.

Nya collaborated with The Enjoyment People to create a Limited-edition merch for the Euphoria Volume III: Noir Tales EP which was on sale at the listening party. Some of the pieces are still available for purchase here https://paystack.shop/enjoymentpeople?product=ep-x-nya–noir-tales-nupklc

Among the special guests were Jay Mera, DJ Lotto Bills, Meg,Shaggy , Moor Sound ,Big K and Adokwei Savage of Guide Radio, Jonny Stone and Princess AJ of YFM, DJ Naya, Dan Drizzy, $pacely, Zodivc Pondis, and the talented crew from Enjoyment People, including Michael Angelo and Jiggy Ryda of Cheesewave, who graced the event with their presence, adding to the camaraderie and support that filled the room.

Throughout the night, NYA conveyed her heartfelt gratitude to everyone present, humbled by the overwhelming support she received. The euphoria in the room was palpable, a testament to the profound impact NYA’s music has on her fans and peers.

Euphoria Vol. III is now available on major streaming platforms, inviting listeners to embark on a musical journey with NYA, and experience the magic of her artistry firsthand.