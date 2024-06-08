NYASTEC: Drop Of Water To Mighty Ocean

“Time is measured not by years, but by achievements’.

When the Methodist Church first established the Nyakrom Girls Boarding School n 1947, little did anybody thought that it will grow to become an institution of a higher learning that will produce eminent personalities who will serve in various positions, both home and abroad.

From such humble beginning, the school was later turned into a mixed school that sat for the Middle School Leaving Certificate Examination (MSLCE) but was later turned as one of the model Junior High Schools under the regime of the then president, General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong.

But in 1982, plans were adopted by the Methodist Church to turn it into a Senior High School with the name Nyakrom Senior High Technical School (NYASTEC), which ran five programmes: Visual Arts, General Science, Business, Home Economics and General Arts.

In 1991, it was absorbed as a Government Assisted Senior High School and a Technical Department was added to the programmes to provide vocational education to the students.

Mention can not be made without the Yogo Clan and the Kwakye Popoa family of the town who donated about 50 acres of land, on which the school is situated.

In 2017, the school was awarded as the fastest growing and performing Senior High School in the Central Region, and won the 1st Best School Independence Day Quiz Award for two consecutive years, ( 2021/2022), all placing 2nd among seventy five schools in the Central Region. In

Sports, the school is noted as the best in Badminton, once representing the country in Ivory Coast.

The school is ranked as 10th in the Central Region with the highest number of students that gain admission into tertiary institutions.

The school has also produced eminent personalities, including the former Director of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Evans Aggrey Darkoh, now Head of the Civil Service and the Ankobeahen of the Abura Traditional Area of Abakrampa near Cape Coast in the Central Region, Nana Kum Gyata VI, among a host of others.

But despite these successes, the school is faced with numerous challenges such as lack of accommodation for its one hundred and eleven teachers, with the exception of the Headmaster, Mr. Elias Arthur and the economics teacher who live on campus, making it difficult to supervise the almost one thousand eight hundred boarders, especially during prep hours.

A boys dormitory, which was named “Emergency Intervention Boys Dormitory” started in Oct. 2019 and scheduled to be completed in six months now at the roofing level is left to the mercy of the weather to rot.

But one thing that might be escaping the minds of indigenes of the town, both home and abroad is that the school which ran on transition all year round serve as the economic hub of the Agona Nyakrom township, considering the over one hundred teachers who commute to and from the school everyday and the. number of students who could not get access to boarding house and therefore had to rent room in the town, and as such there is the need for both indigenes and non indigenes of the town to support the development of the school.

By: Robert Ayanful