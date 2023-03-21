Nyensi Camp Queenmother appeals for expansion of classroom blocks

Nana Ama Yeboah Boadu, Nyensi Camp Queenmother has appealed to the government to help expand the Nyesi Camp D/A Basic school to promote quality education in the area.

She said the construction of a block that was started few years ago had been abandoned.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Nyesi in the Okere District, the queen mother said the community also lacked toilet facilities, furniture in the school and potable water.

She expressed worry at the rate in which children below age five trekked kilometres to have access to quality education in other neighboring communities, adding that they were exposed to risk since they walked along the highway.

Nana Boadu said the community managed to construct a mechanized borehole to serve the populace but all efforts to have a meter from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) proved futile and pleaded with the ECG to respond positively.

She called on the electoral commission to create polling stations in the area to allow inhabitants to cast their ballots within the same vicinity.

Nyesi Camp is a farming community in the Okere North District with a population of over 1,500 inhabitants cultivating cassava, maize, tomatoes, pepper and other cash and food crops.