NNEKA Youth Foundation (NYF), a not-for-profit organisation has presented school inputs to pupils in selected districts in the Volta and Greater Accra regions.

The six Districts in the Volta and Greater Accra Regions include; Kpando Municipal, Afadzato South, Ho West, North Tongu, South Dayi and Ningo Prampram districts from Nneka Education Foundation.

Mrs Cecilia Fiaka, the Executive Director of the Foundation said all children have the potential to become self-sufficient if the needed opportunity was availed to them.

“It is pathetic seeing children in class without the necessary inputs, like a farmer on the field without tools to work with, for a good result.”

Mrs Cecilia said “NYF positioned to work on the mindset of children to believe in themselves and to keep in school, but that is not enough. There are a lot of things that contribute to the inability of children to perform in school and the responsibility is on all stakeholders; parents/guardians, teachers, government agencies and the society at large to ensure change.”

She observed that children go to school sometimes on empty stomach, without books and other learning inputs. They suffer teachers’ frustrations, through no fault of theirs among others.

She said NNEKA Youth Foundation has for the past nine years in their own small way been supporting with school inputs; textbooks, notebooks, school bags, school uniforms, shoes and other materials to children from various catchment districts they work in the country.

She said the Foundation was established in 2012 with 500 children from 10 communities and now has reached over 27,000 children across 19 Districts in four Regions.

The purpose of the organisation is to give mindset to children to believe in themselves. We train and impact skills and knowledge to the youth and identify needy but brilliant/average children and assist them in their education and promotion of good healthy lifestyles.

She added that teachers, Parents/Guardians, community leaders, local government representatives and the children present were admonished to live up to their rights and responsibilities.

Madam Celestine Sewenam Adzoa Agbodo, Afadzato South Director of Education received the donations on behalf of the beneficiaries and thanked NNEKA Youth Foundation and other Sponsors (SPARK Africa, GIWA, ORCA DECO, TKM, Shanti, SHEILA & Friends and many others) for their regular support to the Foundation.

They urged teachers to do their best to allow the children to take their studies seriously and derive benefits from the items they have received.