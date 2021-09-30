Nzema-East MCE nominee rallies support from residents to fast track development

The President’s nominee for Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Nzema-East Municipality, Madam Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, has appealed to residents in the area to forge ahead in unity and peace to accelerate development.

She said development was a shared responsibility, which required that all major stakeholders in the area must come on board to prosecute the developmental agenda of the Municipality.

Madam Elizabeth Amoah was addressing residents amidst a rousing welcome at her hometown, Axim on arrival from the United States of America.

The first female MCE President’s nominee is expected to be confirmed by Assembly Members in October 2021 at Axim.

Madam Amoah, who was in the US at the time of the announcement as the Nzema East MCE nominee, was given a thunderous welcome by hundreds of party supporters and sympathizers amidst brass band music at the outskirts of Axim.

Amidst fanfare, the excited supporters and sympathizers together with the President’s nominee marched through the principal streets of Axim.

Madam Amoah thanked the residents for the thunderous welcome and confidence reposed in her.

She also thanked President Akufo-Addo for reposing confidence in her and reiterated the need to unite the Municipality to accelerate development.

Madam Amoah took the opportunity to urge the residents to continue to support her and pray for her to be confirmed by the Assembly Members.