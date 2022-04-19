Nzema Manle Rural Bank supports UCC Level 300 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Patient

The management and staff of Nzema Manle Rural Bank Limited has donated a cash of GH¢5000 to support Isaac Armah, a student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) suffering from Soft Tissue Sarcoma to undergo surgery.

The level 300 student is scheduled to undergo surgery at the Sweden Ghana Medical Centre (SGMC) in Accra.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank, Reverend Sarpong Williams, said, the Bank took delight in assisting the less privileged in society.

“We are optimistic that God will heal your son so that he can continue with his education and become a great leader in Ghana to help others,” he said.

Mrs Agnes Yankey, mother of the sick student commended the Bank for their financial assistance and appealed to Ghanaians to help in caring for her son.