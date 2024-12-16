Nzema Residents Appeal for Local Appointment at Ghana Gas under Mahama’s Administration

Some residents of Nzema in the Western Region of Ghana have appealed to President-elect John Dramani Mahama to consider appointing an Nzema indigene as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Gas Company Limited as he prepares to form his next administration.

In a statement signed by Mr. Jonas Kabutey, leader of the Municipal Youth Parliament, the group congratulated Mahama on his recent election victory and expressed their hopes for the future. The youth group urged the incoming president to appoint an individual from Nzema land to lead the key state agency.

“We, the Youth Wing of Nzema, warmly congratulate you on your recent election victory. As you prepare to form your new administration, we respectfully urge you to consider appointing an Nzema indigene as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gas Company Limited, an installation on Nzema land,” part of the statement read.

The group emphasized that such an appointment would not only reflect Mahama’s commitment to diversity and inclusion but also offer an opportunity to tap into the wealth of talent and expertise from the Nzema community. The Ghana Gas Company plays a pivotal role in Ghana’s energy sector, and the youth group believes that a CEO from the region would bring valuable insights and understanding of the local context.

Additionally, the statement highlighted the symbolic importance of the appointment, particularly in honoring the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first president and an Nzema son. “This appointment would serve as a fitting tribute to the legacy of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, a renowned Nzema son and Ghana’s first President. Dr. Nkrumah’s vision for Ghana’s development and self-reliance continues to inspire us, and we believe that appointing an Nzema CEO would be a meaningful way to honor his memory,” the statement added.

The Ghana Gas plant, located in Atuabo within the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, has been led by Dr. Ben Asante as CEO. However, the appeal from the Nzema youth group is part of a broader call for greater representation in national leadership, especially in institutions based in the region.