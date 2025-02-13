Nzema Youth Coalition Urges Suspension of PhuB Project

A coalition of Nzema youth, together with environmental advocates, has submitted a petition to President John Dramani Mahama calling for the immediate suspension of the Petroleum Hub Development Project in the Domunli enclave of the Jomoro Municipality.

The controversial 20,000-acre project, which is designed to bolster oil refining, petrochemicals, and storage infrastructure, has raised serious concerns about land acquisition practices, environmental degradation, and the lack of genuine community engagement. Petitioners argue that affected communities were never granted Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC) before the project was green-lighted, a shortfall that they say violates established human rights frameworks.

The coalition has also highlighted legal and constitutional issues linked to the project, particularly the compulsory land acquisition mandated under the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036). Environmentalists warn that the project poses a significant threat to the biodiversity of the Domunli Lagoon, endangering local coconut plantations, fishing grounds, and the habitats of native wildlife.

Further complicating matters are concerns over inadequate compensation and the absence of robust livelihood restoration plans for communities facing displacement. The credibility of the project’s financial partners, including Touchstone Capital Group Holdings Ltd and UIC Energy Ghana Ltd, has also come under scrutiny, with questions being raised about their ability to fund such a massive initiative.

In their petition, the Nzema youth coalition urges President Mahama to halt the acquisition process immediately, conduct a thorough feasibility assessment of the project, and verify the legitimacy of its investors before any further development proceeds. The call for suspension is a plea to ensure that economic progress does not come at the expense of environmental sustainability and the rights of local communities.

Read the statement in full: