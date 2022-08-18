Nzema Youth seek intervention to address increased air pollution in the gas enclave

The Western Nzema Youth league (WNYL), is seeking the intervention of the Board Chairman of the Ghana National Gas Company, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, to address the concerns of increased air pollution in the gas enclave of Nzemaland.

In a petition signed by Mr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of the Western Nzema Youth league and copied to the Ghana News Agency among other things requested the intervention of the Board Chairman to install air monitoring station in the host communities.

It also requested for members of the host communities to be properly educated on the particulate matter of the air quality and evacuate the people of Asem Nda who were right behind the processing plant.

“As a man with the track record of calling a spade a spade, we the discerning youth are calling on you to look into the concerns that we have raised and the implications it might have in future if we do not collectively solve it”, the petition said.

“Your intervention will clear all misconceptions around the venting of gas and its related issues”, they added.

According to the youth, the decision to seek the Board Chairman’s intervention was due to the constant neglect by the Community Department of the Ghana Gas Company which they described as ‘frustrating’.

The youth were convinced that the Board Chairman’s response to the issues raised would give hope to the people in the area because they saw the Board Chairman as a man who gave a listening ear to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

“There are growing agitations regarding the neglect to educate the people on the strength, weakness, opportunity and threats regarding the precious national installation,” the petition stated.

The youth finally expressed their willingness to collaborate for various demonstration projects to clear the agricultural depleting misconception within the minds of indigenes as part of Ghana gas’ corporate social responsibility.