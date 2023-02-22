OB Amoah says Ramsar Site demolition was a step in the right direction

Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Minister of State-designate for the Local Government Ministry, says the demolition of some buildings sited close to the Sakumono Ramsar site is a step in the right direction.

He thus applauded Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, for leading the exercise for \Ramsar to serve its intended purpose.

He said: “Ramsar site has been in the news for quite some time, and I will commend the Greater Accra regional Minister for the efforts he is making in ensuring that Ramsar site is kept the way it is supposed to be kept.”

Mr Amoah said on Tuesday when he took his turn before the Appointment Committee of Parliament to be vetted.

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) in October 2022 commenced a demolition exercise at the Sakumono Ramsar site.

Mr Quartey, also the Chair of REGSEC, in an address, noted that the aim was to ward off encroachers and prevent any possible flooding in the area.

The exercise which began around the Klagon area with fence walls erected to secure lands had the demolition coming after a series of announcements by the government for persons erecting buildings on the site to desist from the act to help preserve the ecological state of the Ramsar Site.

Mr Amoah, also a Member of Parliament for Akuapim South (NPP), told the Committee there were reports as to how the lands had been misused in terms of encroachment, and usage without authority’s backing.

He urged Mr Quartey to keep up with the good works of keeping the city clean and making it work again to deter any untoward activity at the Ramsar site.

“If there are other reports which should indict any chief executive, I am sure the Minister’s instructions will be carried out to prevent any untoward activity at the Ramsar site,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, made a reshuffle to his Cabinet.

The reshuffle was announced by Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament on the floor of the House in Accra.

The nominees, who are subjected to Parliament’s approval included Mr Hammond, MP for Adansi-Asokwa, Minister-designate for Trade and Industry to replace Mr Kyeremateng.

Mr Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi, has been nominated as Minister for Food and Agriculture to replace Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; while Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, former Director General, State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) has been nominated as Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to replace Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

The President further nominated two Ministers of State subject to the approval of Parliament.

They included Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, MP for Karaga and currently the Deputy Minister of Energy, as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

He replaces Mr Charles Adu-Boahene, the former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

Mr Amoah, MP for Akuapem South and currently the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, as Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development.

The President also announced the transfer of Mr Herbert Krapa, currently a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry to the Ministry of Energy as a Deputy Minister to replace Dr Adam.

As a result of the vacancy, which would occasion as a result of the reorganization of the Government, the President had by article 79(1) of the Constitution, nominated Dr Stephen Amoah, MP for Nhyiaeso, as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry subject to the approval of Parliament.