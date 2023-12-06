OB Amponsah Joins High Life Legends at 6 String and Drums Concert

Renowned comedian OB Amponsah is set to collaborate with esteemed high life legends Amakye Dede, Ofori Amponsah, and others at the highly anticipated 6 String and Drums concert on December 22 at the opulent Platinum Hotel in Abokobi, Accra.

This musical extravaganza, curated by the dynamic collaboration of TSF Lighting and Sound, Media Excel, and Platinum Hotel, promises an unparalleled December experience.

Headlined by the iconic Amakye Dede, the concert guarantees a spectacular performance to kickstart this year’s Christmas festivities.

The musical lineup includes Bless, known for the hit “Chocho mu Cho,” KK Fosu, Wutah Afriyie, ensuring a diverse and entertaining show. The

Ready To Perform, 6 String & Drums edition, spearheaded by Dr. Ernest Kwesi Ennin and Mr. Nana Yaw of TSF Lighting, unfolds as a biennial celebration of Ghanaian music across eras, accentuated by stellar performances.

Tickets for this extraordinary event are available online at a price of Ghc400, accessible via the shortcode 4472408#. Dr. Ernest Kwesi Ennin, underscoring the event’s significance, describes it as a sealed partnership production, showcasing the best of Ghanaian music with top-notch logistics from TSF Lighting.

Platinum Bay Hotel in Abokobi fortifies this partnership, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

For further details about this exceptional event, kindly contact 0246565225/0246894067, 0204449450, or email [email protected]. Prepare for a night of musical brilliance and festive joy on December 22 at Platinum Hotel.