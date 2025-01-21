OB Amponsah Reveals GH₵40k Loss from Recent Bukom Boxing Arena Show

Popular Ghanaian comedian and event organizer OB Amponsah has shared his frustrations over the financial challenges faced by creatives, especially comedians, when organizing events.

In a candid interview on Hitz FM’s morning show, OB disclosed that his recent comedy show at the Bukom Boxing Arena resulted in a loss of GH₵ 40,000, revealing the often unseen struggles behind the glitz and glamour of comedy shows.

The comedian, who has become a household name in Ghana’s entertainment scene, expressed his disappointment about the financial toll of organizing events. “No, even the just-ended one at Bukom Boxing Arena, I made a loss of about GH₵ 40,000. I’ve done about five comedy specials with no profit,” he admitted during the interview with host DJ Slim.

Despite these setbacks, OB Amponsah emphasized the importance of investing in his craft. “And that is what George Quaye said about investing in oneself, so all the money that I spend, even if it doesn’t come back as profit, it would come back into my craft,” he reflected, underlining his commitment to improving his skills and the quality of his shows.

OB Amponsah made history on December 21, 2024, by successfully filling the 4,000-capacity Bukom Boxing Arena for his 10th-anniversary comedy show, a significant milestone in his career. However, even with his success, he voiced concerns about the high taxes on ticket sales, particularly the unfair imposition of taxes on complimentary tickets, as he had previously posted on social media.

This revelation sheds light on the often overlooked financial difficulties faced by comedians in Ghana, highlighting how despite their popularity and the apparent success of their shows, many creatives struggle to make a sustainable living from their work.