Oba Hype explains why Wizkid didn’t perform at Accra Stadium

Ghana based Afrobeats Business pioneer and founder of Hypeafrobeatz, David Oluwasegun Lewis Okanlawon Atkins also known as“Oba Hype” decided to share his view about the reason international music icon, WizKid failed to perform in Accra, Ghana.

Few weeks back, it was a trending topic that Wizkid failed to appear at an event he was booked and fully provided for in Accra and this caused serious rancor in the entertainment space as fans and well wishers took to the social space to air their opinion.

According to Oba Hype who is a veteran blogger and entertainment pundit that was present at the event, Wizkid was present at the location and event went for sound check buy couldn’t perform for certain reasons listed below.

“There were technical issues which affected many of the artistes that came out to perform and event the technicalities around sound and the stage set up were poorly conducted, the sound was distorting and the artiste couldn’t be seen at certain parts of the stage”.

He further explained that there was no provision made for the artistes as there was no proper arrangement for the artiste lined up and also wiz team confirmed the promoters of the event didn’t follow the agreement in providing for King promise and R2bees.

“For the level of event it was the level of promotion was very poor as the promoters didn’t consider the brand in question but were more focused in selling over priced tickets. The organizers couldn’t sell out the stadium and it Made it hard for the international Star to give his fans a show.

“There have been many event all year long in Accra but the Wizkid concert was the most expensive of all, imagine how ‘The Wizkid concert’ was more expensive than that of Usher and stormzy concert brought by Global citizen and also the Cardi B concert and when Mr Eazi brought Rick Ross to Ghana, The star boy Live In Accra was more expensive with tickets varying 270ghc, 650ghc and 3200ghc making it the highest in the history of Accra for some years,” he said.

Oba Hype stated that the show flopped because the organisers couldn’t sell out the stadium and the sound was very poor aside the fact that there were issues with the arrangement of the organizers and the artistes, hence a major reason to why Wizkid and some other artistes didn’t perform at the event.

Some photo from the backstage of the event showed celebrities and influential people like poco Lee, Dj Tunes, Kofi Jamar, Wes7ar22, Gyakie, Dorothy Amuah, Efya Nocturnal, and many more.