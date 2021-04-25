Accra Hearts of Oak managed to pick a vital away point from Karela United in the 21st Week of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) game at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park on Sunday.

A late header from Kojo Obeng Junior was all Hearts needed to pick the one point, which has pushed them to the third place on the league log, whilst Karela moved to fifth place.

The Phobians commenced the game on a good note and were confident of getting the opener in the early minutes as Ibrahim Salifu’s powerful drive was saved by goalkeeper Yaw Ansah Fufro in the early minutes of the game.

Patrick Razak and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh also wasted begging chances to put Hearts ahead.

Karela United gained possession in the last fifteen minutes of the game as Richard Berko kept dazzling the backline of Hearts of Oak but Caleb Amankwah and Nuru Sulley thwarted every effort from them.

Karela United Coach Evans Adotey introduced Maxwell Boakye for Richard Berko who eventually broke the deadlock.

Boakye announced his presence in the game as he brilliantly fired the opener for Karela United to hand them the lead in the 78th minute.

Hearts of Oak regained possession to dominate the match after the introduction of Kojo Obeng Junior, Michelle Sarpong and Isaac Mensah as replacements for Victor Aidoo, Manaf Umar and Patrick Razak respectively.

Obeng Junior leveled the score for the Phobians with a powerful header from a corner-kick effected by Ibrahim Salifu on the 86th minute of the game.

Hearts of Oak piled up pressure on the home side in the dying embers as Daniel Afriyie Barnieh nearly registered his name on the score sheet but his late strike was fisted out by goalkeeper Yaw Ansah Fufro.