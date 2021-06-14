The ever-beautiful winner of the Miss Commonwealth 2019, Miss Gloria Obeng Nyarko is set to raise Ghana’s flag high again as she been nominated to represent Ghana at the Miss Face Of Humanity Global Showcase 2021.



Miss Face of Humanity Global Showcase 2021 is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada this year at the iconic Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The winner will be a Global Ambassador for Youth and Women empowerment all around the world.

Miss Obeng Nyarko is expected to raise the flag of Mother Ghana in Canada to come October as she is expected to be adjudged as the winner.

The newly crowned queen will represent an opportunity to lead passion projects designed to make positive economic and community-focused changes in the cities she travels to.

Miss Gloria Obeng Nyarko is expected to compete with the following delegates for Miss Face of Humanity 2021:

Miss Face of Humanity Japan 2021 Hoshimi Sakamoto

Miss Face of Humanity France 2021 Merinda Laupa

Miss Face of Humanity Haiti 2021 Asmide Jean-baptiste

Miss Face of Humanity Guyana 2021 Nirmala Ramprasad

Miss Face of Humanity Rwanda 2021 Rita Ngarambe

Miss Face of Humanity China 2021 Shubei Zheng

Miss Face of Humanity Iran 2021 Mina bakh

Miss Face of Humanity Comores 2021 Nasoiti Ali

Miss Face of Humanity South Africa 2021 Kgothatso Dithebe

Miss Face of Humanity Switzerland 2021 Diana Kei Gonzalez

Miss Face of Humanity Namibia 2021 Angela Hangula

Miss Face of Humanity USA 2021 Kerri Jade Shapiro

Miss Face of Humanity Nigeria 2021 Chinyere Believe Ibeneme

Miss Face of Humanity Zambia 2021 Margaret Alexis Mulila

Miss Face of Humanity Kenya 2021 Nzisa Matulu

Miss Face of Humanity Indonesia 2021 Nadia Tjoa

Miss Face of Humanity Thailand 2021 Bew Nuttha Thongkaew

Miss Face of Humanity Lesotho 2021 Mamoroesi Ndaba

Miss Face of Humanity Congo 2021

Joëlle Kabisoso

The Red Carpet Welcome Reception for Miss Face of Humanity 2021 Global Showcase will be on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 which will be hosted by Samantha Elizabeth.

