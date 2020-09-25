The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced the temporary closure of the Obetsebi Lamptey roundabout to traffic from September 23 to 30, 2020 from 1:000pm to 5:00am each day.

A statement from the Ministry copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the closure would enable the contractor to launch metallic beams for the construction of an interchange.

It said traffic would be diverted to alternative routes within the area.

It entreated motorists to follow the directional signage at vantage points on the approach to the roundabout. It apologises for any inconvenience caused.