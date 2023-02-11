OBG, Africa Medical Information Centre Sign MoU

Oxford Business Group (OBG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Africa Medical Information Centre (AMIC) as it begins work on The Report: Ghana 2023.

Under the agreement, AMIC will team up with OBG to produce the Health Chapter of the report and other content for the Group’s suite of research tools.

A statement issued in Accra by Marc-André de Blois, Director of PR and Video Content, OBG said the MoU was signed by Madam Ramona Tarta, OBG’s Country Director for Ghana, and Dr Akshay Rath, Medical Director, AMIC, and former UN physician.

Dr Rath described OBG as an ideal partner for AMIC, given its reputation as a go-to source of accurate, reliable business intelligence for investors seeking untapped opportunities in emerging markets like Ghana and the wider region.

“Oxford Business Group will be highlighting the potential in Ghana’s health sector, while also identifying uncharted areas for medical research and making medical data and information accessible to end-users,” he said.

He expressed the report would help attract the investments that are needed, especially in the manufacturing of medical supplies and vaccines in Ghana, the sub-region and Africa as a whole.

Madam Tarta said AMIC’s decision to choose Ghana for its head office as part of broader plans to modernise healthcare delivery across the region aligned well with the national overhaul gaining pace of medical facilities and services.

Ghana’s plans to transform its health sector through new partnerships, pioneering technology, infrastructural developments and policies aimed at extending the reach of services into rural areas will be mapped out in a forthcoming report by the global research and advisory company OBG.

The Report: Ghana 2023 will shine a spotlight on the country’s rapidly changing health ecosystem, charting the facilities and services that are being rolled out by both the public and private sectors.

The key role that the latest technological developments are set to play in ushering in a new era of healthcare in Ghana will be a focal point.

Updates will also be given on the National Health Insurance Scheme. Other topical issues set for analysis include Ghana’s plans to expand the country’s pharmaceutical industry by increasing manufacturing production.

“Ghana is set to benefit from a range of new services and facilities making use of cutting-edge technology, through a wealth of public-private partnerships that include screening initiatives, surgeries and second opinions for diagnoses,” she said.

As part of its preparations to spearhead healthcare improvements across the continent, the Africa Medical Information Centre has established extensive resources, including in-depth, credible industry data that will undoubtedly enhance its research.

Dr Nitish Shetty, CEO of Aster Hospitals, Bangalore, one of AMIC’s partners, highlighted the pivotal role that AMIC was set to play in addressing gaps and challenges in Ghana’s healthcare system and others regionally.

“The African Medical Information Centre will be supported by all 30 of our hospitals in seven countries. Our 1500 doctors are leaders in their specialised fields and are keen to help with capacity-building locally, arranging training programmes and exchange programmes,” he said.

“Our aim is that over time, together with our stakeholders in Ghana and across the wider region, we can address the challenges they face in the medical field, while paving the way for this centre to become Africa’s medical tourism hub,” he said.

The Report: Ghana 2023 will be produced with AMIC, the Association of Ghana Industries, PwC Ghana, and other partners.

It will contain contributions from leading personalities in the public and private sectors, including: Mr Kwaku Agyaman-Manu, Minister of Health; Mr Yofi Grant, CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance; Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo, CEO, Ghana Cocoa Board; and Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana.

The Report: Ghana 2023 will mark the culmination of months of research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group. It will be a vital guide to the many facets of the country, including its macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and other sectoral developments. The Report: Ghana 2023 will be available online and in print.

It will form part of a series of tailored studies that OBG is currently producing with its partners, alongside other highly relevant, go-to research tools, including ESG and Future Readiness reports, country-specific Growth and Recovery Outlook articles and interviews.