OBG forthcoming report to map out Ghana’s renewable energy drive

Ghana’s Energy Transition will be mapped out in Oxford Business Group’s (OBG) forthcoming publication of the country’s economic development and investment opportunities.

The Report: Ghana 2023’s Energy and Utilities chapter would include an in-depth analysis of Ghana’s renewable energy policy, giving details of the regulatory environment and infrastructural development opportunities as the transition gains pace.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Israel Venunye, OBG’s Editorial Manager in Ghana after the Renpower Ghana 2023 conference, said other topics set to be explored included the country’s plans to make use of natural gas as a bridge fuel during the shift to renewables.

The conference was held on the theme: “Targeting a double-digit growth for renewable energy capacity”, and organised by Euroconvention Global, with OBG contributing as a research partner.

The Report: Ghana 2023 would be produced with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, the Association of Ghana Industries, PwC Ghana and B&P Associates.

The statement said it would mark the culmination of more than six months of field research by a team of analysts from OBG.

It said the report would assess trends and developments across the economy, including those in macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and others.

“It will be available online and in print, and is one of several highly relevant, go-to research tools being produced by OBG, which include Future Readiness and ESG Intelligence reports, alongside a range of Growth and Recovery Outlook articles and interviews,” it said.

Mr Venunye described the conference as both timely and topical, coming just months after President Nana Akufo-Addo’s statement at COP27, in which he reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to increasing renewable energy’s contribution to the country’s electricity generation mix.

“Renpower Ghana 2023 provided a valuable opportunity for industry players and other decision-makers to chart the country’s energy transition and learn more about how national efforts to ensure clean energy sources can meet demand are taking shape,” he said.